Agency: Trump is due $1M tax refund for Chicago skyscraper

An Illinois tax agency has ruled that former President Donald Trump is due a $1 million refund on the 2011 tax bill on his downtown Chicago skyscraper, but local officials are trying to block the refund. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that at issue is the Cook County Board of Review’s estimation of the value of the the Trump International Hotel & Tower’s rooms and retail space. Last month, the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board voted 5-0 to reduce the assessment on the building’s commercial property. The vote means Trump is owed $1.03 million, but the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office has filed a lawsuit with the Illinois Appellate Court in the hopes of blocking it.