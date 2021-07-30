Winnebago County added as primary natural disaster area due to drought conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Winnebago county has been added to the USDA Secretarial natural disaster designation for drought conditions impacting the growing season, allowing producers to access emergency USDA loans as they recover.

Winnebago joins Boone, Cook, DeKalb, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties, which were designated in early July.

USDA natural disaster designations also include contiguous counties adding Stephenson county to the list of DuPage, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and Will counties. Both primary and contiguous counties are eligible for emergency assistance.

A Secretarial natural disaster designation provides the USDA FSA to extend emergency loans to impacted producers recovering from natural disasters. Producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to ask questions or file a Notice of Loss.

"As counties across northern Illinois counties respond to drought conditions, delaying and severely impacting planting as well as livestock producers, the state will use every resource to ensure communities can recover,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I am grateful to President Biden and USDA Secretary Vilsack for their quick assessment of the impact of the drought and the ability for Illinois farmers to access critical resources."

The Illinois Department of Agriculture administers a Hay and Straw Directory for livestock producers impacted by the drought and needing to locate hay and straw. Producers who have hay or straw to sell are encouraged to provide their listing through the Illinois Department of Agriculture website.