Walmart mandates vaccines for home office workers

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is requiring that all home office workers as well as management-level staff members who travel within the U.S. be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 4 as part of a series of sweeping measures it announced to help curb the spread of the virus and drive more of its workers to get the shot in the arm. The vaccine mandate, announced Friday, excludes frontline workers, who the company says have a lower vaccination rate than management. Walmart is also reversing its mask policy and will require all its workers including vaccinated ones in areas with high infection rates to wear masks.