US regulators step up scrutiny of IPO hopefuls from China

NEW YORK (AP) — Chinese companies hoping to sell their shares in the United States must start making more disclosures about their potential risks before U.S. regulators will allow them to list their stock. The move announced on Friday by the Securities and Exchange Commission comes after Beijing said it would step up its supervision of Chinese companies listed overseas, including cybersecurity reviews. Many of the new U.S. requirements focus on Chinese businesses that uses shell companies to get around Chinese rules blocking foreign ownership for their industries.