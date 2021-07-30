US sets new Cuba sanctions as Biden meets Cuban-Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has announced new sanctions against Cuba’s national revolutionary police and its two top officials as the U.S. looks to increase pressure on the communist regime following this month’s protests on the island. The Police Nacional Revolcionaria and the agency’s director and deputy director were targeted in the latest sanctions announced Friday by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. The police are part of Cuba’s interior ministry, which was already the subject of a blanket designation by the Trump administration back in January. The sanctions were announced shortly before President Joe Biden met with Cuban Americans in the White House.