US Navy says drone strike hit oil tanker off Oman, killing 2

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. Navy explosive experts believe a “drone strike” targeted an oil tanker that came under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, killing two on board. That’s according to a statement Saturday from the U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet. The 5th Fleet added that the American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and the guided missile destroyer USS Mitscher now are escorting the Mercer Street as it heads to a safe port. While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, Israeli officials alleged Tehran launched the drone strike. Iran has not directly discussed the attack yet, though tensions remain high over its tattered nuclear deal.