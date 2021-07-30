US men ask appeals court to reinstate women’s wage suit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lawyers for the U.S. men’s national team have asked a federal appeals court to reinstate wage claims against the U.S. Soccer Federation filed by women’s national team players. They filed a friend of the court brief in California. Players led by Alex Morgan sued the USSF in 2019, contending they have not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement that runs through December 2021, compared to what the men’s team receives under its agreement that expired in December 2018. A district court threw out the pay claim in May 2020. The filing was made as the women were about to play the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of Olympic soccer in Japan. The women are four-time World Cup champions. The men failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.