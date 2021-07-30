UN: 100,000 children in Ethiopia’s Tigray face deadly hunger

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations children’s agency says more than 100,000 children in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region could face the most extreme and life-threatening form of malnutrition in the next year. That’s while humanitarian aid remains blocked from the region of some 6 million people. The U.N. estimate is a tenfold increase over the usual caseload in Tigray. The warning comes as officials from the U.N. and United States visit Ethiopia over the coming days to press the government to lift what the U.S. has called a “siege” of Tigray. Some 200 food-laden trucks are stuck on the only remaining road into the region.