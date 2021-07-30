The ‘gymternet’: gymnastics’ devoted, sometimes toxic fans

TOKYO (AP) — Many in the world of gymnastics have a love-hate relationship with their noisy, often noxious corner of the internet that they call the gymternet. Thousands of passionate fans band together online to celebrate the sport that most only pay attention to in Olympic years. But some within the club acknowledge its hostile approach to outsiders and some athletes is self-defeating: they want people to love the sport as much as they do, but they mock those who don’t as “four-year-fans” and are quick to attack athletes they don’t like or uneducated fans who wander into their universe.