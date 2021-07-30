Skip to Content

Suspect charged with shooting 2 in California movie theater

5:47 pm

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man with shooting two people, killing one, inside a Southern California movie theater has been charged with murder and attempted murder. Twenty-year-old Joseph Jimenez appeared in Riverside County Superior Court on Friday but didn’t enter a plea and his arraignment was continued to next week. Theater employees in Corona found 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas shot in the head Monday after a late-night showing of “The Forever Purge.” Goodrich died at the scene, and Barajas remains on life support. Authorities say the shooting appeared to be random and unprovoked.

Associated Press

