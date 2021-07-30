Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars finals

(WREX) — U.S. star gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from event finals for fault and the uneven bars at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

That's according to a statement from the USA Gymnastics team.

"She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam," the team said in a statement released Friday.

Biles says she was forced to pull out of the team and all-around competition due to a case of “the twisties.”