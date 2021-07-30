Sheriff: La Crosse triple homicide happened over $600 debt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff said that three men were fatally shot last week near West Salem over a $600 debt.

Sheriff Jeff Wolf provided more details on the events that led to the arrests of two men wanted in connection with the shooting of Peng Lor, Nemo Yang, and Trevor Maloney at the Romskog Quarry off of County M in the Town of Hamilton near West Salem on July 23.

Online jail records show that Nya Thao and Khamthaneth Rattanasack are now booked into the La Crosse County Jail on charges including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. Sheriff Wolf said that both men are set to make a court appearance on Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Wolf said the biggest break in the case came the day after the shooting when a witness came forward who said she was there when the men were killed.

She told investigators that the three victims were staying in the same room at an Onalaska hotel. The evening before the shooting, she said they were all driving back to the hotel when they stopped at another hotel to drop off some items. When the woman came back out, a man later identified as Nya Thao was in her vehicle. The man identified as Khamthaneth Rattanasack was behind the wheel of a Mercedes. He was showing a gun.

They directed her to follow the Mercedes in her vehicle. She complied. The vehicles eventually ended up at the quarry in the Town of Hamilton. The woman said that everyone got out of the vehicles. Rattanasack ordered the three victims to kneel on the ground. When they did so, the witness said Rattanasack gave the gun to Thao who then shot the men multiple times. She said that the men got back in the Mercedes and left. She then left the scene.

It wasn't clear what the relationship is between the woman, the victims, and the suspects. The sheriff said she is in a secure location at this time.

One of the people interviewed by investigators said that the shooting happened because Rattanasack believed that Yang or Lor may have stolen some credit cards totaling around $600.

From there, the men fled to different parts of the state. Sheriff Wolf said the men were tracked down using cell phones, social media, and police informants.

The sheriff said they've recovered evidence including the Mercedes along with at least one cell phone that is believed to belong to the victims.

Sheriff Wolf said they are still looking at possible gang affiliation between the people involved and how it played a role in the case.