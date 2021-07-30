Saginaw Grant, noted Native American character actor, dies

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Saginaw Grant, a prolific Native American character actor and hereditary chief of the Sac & Fox Nation of Oklahoma, has died. He was 85. Grant’s publicist, Lani Carmichael, says Grant died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on Wednesday at a private-care facility in Hollywood, California. Born July 20, 1936, in Pawnee, Oklahoma, Grant was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He began acting in the late 1980s and played character roles in dozens of movies and television shows over the last three decades, including The Lone Ranger, The World’s Fastest Indian and Breaking Bad.