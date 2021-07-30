Rockford man thanks the Rockford firemen who saved his life ten years ago this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The say absence makes the heart grow fonder. In Tom Johnson's case, the last ten years have also made his heart stronger.

"This is the first time I've seen at least three of the four [people] that are here," says Johnson.

Those four people he's elated to see? The Rockford Firefighters who saved his life a decade ago.

"They called me the miracle man at OSF."

A miracle, because with no prior heart conditions, the then 55-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest out of the blue on July 31st, 2011. Luckily, Tom was in the right place at the right time.

"Station 11 happened to be about four blocks away," says Johnson.

In fewer than five minutes, Rockford Fire's Brock Lanier, Erik Meyer, Brian Maschke, and Phil Nedved were on the scene.

"That's a really great time, and here in the city of Rockford that's what we strive for," says Nedved. "They typically say every minute with no CPR is 10% loss of survivability. So if no one was there in 10 minutes, we'd be at 100%. Not a great chance of survival at that point."

As hard as these first responders fought to keep Tom alive, he says doctors told his family it wasn't looking good.

"Most likely he'll be a vegetable the rest of his life," Johnson recalls. "If he survives he'll be a vegetable the rest of his life. But I found out later there was a lot of prayer going on."

The miracle man beat the odds and ten years later, he wanted to make sure the men who revived his heart, know they have a special place there.

"I just wanted to give a big shout out to the Rockford Fire Department and OSF."

Tom let the first responders know what he'd been up to in the last year. Improving his bowling game, starting a new business, and marrying the love of his life.

"I didn't know he'd gotten married," says Nedved. "So that's amazing. That's a great thing. It's a miracle all around for everything it's a great experience."