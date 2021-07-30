Report: White Sox acquire Kimbrel from Cubs

CHICAGO (WREX) — For the second time in two days, the Chicago baseball teams have come together on a trade.

ESPN's Jeff Passan is reporting the White Sox have acquired All-Star Closer Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs.

The Chicago White Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire closer Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2021

USA Today is reporting the Cubs are receiving 2B Nick Madrigal and pitcher Codi Heuer in return for Kimbrel.

Kimbrel is the second all-star caliber to be traded in as many days from the Cubs after traded Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees.