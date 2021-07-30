Report: White Sox acquire Kimbrel from Cubs

Report: White Sox acquire Kimbrel from CubsNew
CHICAGO (WREX) — For the second time in two days, the Chicago baseball teams have come together on a trade.
ESPN's Jeff Passan is reporting the White Sox have acquired All-Star Closer Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs.
USA Today is reporting the Cubs are receiving 2B Nick Madrigal and pitcher Codi Heuer in return for Kimbrel.
Kimbrel is the second all-star caliber to be traded in as many days from the Cubs after traded Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees.