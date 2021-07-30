Britain wins wild Olympic debut of race with both men, women

TOKYO (AP) — Britain won the wild Olympic debut of the 4×100-meter mixed medley relay, where two men and two women per country swim different legs. The teams get to decide who swims each stroke. Britain claimed the gold with a world record of 3 minutes, 37.58 seconds. The silver went to China in 3:38.86, while Australia took the bronze in 3:38.95. The U.S. team, with Caeleb Dressel swimming the final freestyle lap, was shut out of the medals. That ends Dressel’s hopes of six Olympic golds in Tokyo.