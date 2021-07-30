Nevada Rep. Amodei discloses cancer on kidneys, esophagus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada has disclosed he had three surgeries and an outpatient procedure over the past 10 months for cancerous tumors on his kidneys and a cancerous spot in his esophagus. The Republican congressman told The Associated Press on Friday that he did not reveal the cancer when he first learned of it last September or his surgery before the November election because he didn’t want it to be used against him in his reelection campaign. Amodei says his procedures were successful and he feels mostly back to normal.