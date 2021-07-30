Mental health advocates praise Simone Biles for example she set at Olympics on prioritizing mental health

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week Simone Biles stunned fans across the country when she withdrew from the team and all around gymnastics competition in Tokyo. The gold medalist pulled out of the competition to focus on her mental health.

"To see it's ok on such a big stage is something people could and should learn from," says NIU College of Health and Human Sciences Dean Lynda Ransdell.

"I really believe that if you have a national audience you should do it justice and play into the social issues," says NAMI Executive Director Danielle Angileri. "I believe mental health is such a hot topic and I'm really happy to see someone using their presence in a constructive way."

Biles has since stated she had the "twisties", a feeling she describes as disconnect between her mind and body. She says she lost control of knowing what was up and what was down while twisting in the air, and didn't want to risk a serious injury.

"The fact she set this example is a positive for younger athletes and upcoming athletes," says Ransdell. Every athlete has had failures and been disappointed by performance. The fact she was still on the gymnastics floor with her teammates, cheering them on, being a support system for the despite one of the biggest setbacks of her career - I think that says a lot about her character."

"There's nothing that should stop you from caring for yourself," says Angileri. "It's not ok to feel like yourself, and even more OK to reach out for help."