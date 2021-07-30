IT AdministratorNew
WREX-TV, the NBC affiliate in Rockford, IL, is seeking a highly motivated IT Administrator for its award-winning, state of the art broadcast facility. As a key member of the engineering team, the IT Administrator will provide and perform all information technology support for the station including IT policies and procedures, equipment maintenance for WAN/LAN/VPN, wireless access points, domain controllers, Cisco VOIP phone systems and PC workstations.
Tasks include but are not limited to:
- Active Directory management
- Desktop support for local and remote users
- Design, implement and maintain computer/network security policies
- Work with corporate engineering and 3rd party vendors to configure, install, and maintain switches, routers, servers, NAS and other hardware and software
- Provide capital budgetary support and advice for selection and replacement of equipment
Skills preferences and requirements:
- Degree in IT related field, or equivalent combination of education and work experience required
- Microsoft, Cisco, CompTIA and other industry certifications are a plus
- Experience with Active Directory administration, remote desktop applications, VPN, and Office 365 required
- Experience in broadcast television or a related field preferred
- Experience with Avid, iNews, Imagine automation, Ross Overdrive and Vantage transcoding system a plus.
Ability to lift and carry 50 lbs. Occasional climbing, kneeling, and crawling may be required for cable installations. Position requires a driver's license. Occasional travel to station events. Typical hours are Monday-Friday; however, all engineering staff are on call 24/7.
We offer a competitive salary and excellent benefits package. If you are interested in joining our team and coming to work in a vibrant, modern broadcast facility, please send your resume to:
Ed Reams, General Manager
ereams@wrex.com
WREX
P.O. Box 530
Rockford, IL 61105
WREX Television, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.