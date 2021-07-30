WREX-TV, the NBC affiliate in Rockford, IL, is seeking a highly motivated IT Administrator for its award-winning, state of the art broadcast facility. As a key member of the engineering team, the IT Administrator will provide and perform all information technology support for the station including IT policies and procedures, equipment maintenance for WAN/LAN/VPN, wireless access points, domain controllers, Cisco VOIP phone systems and PC workstations.

Tasks include but are not limited to:

Active Directory management

Desktop support for local and remote users

Design, implement and maintain computer/network security policies

Work with corporate engineering and 3rd party vendors to configure, install, and maintain switches, routers, servers, NAS and other hardware and software

Provide capital budgetary support and advice for selection and replacement of equipment

Skills preferences and requirements:

Degree in IT related field, or equivalent combination of education and work experience required

Microsoft, Cisco, CompTIA and other industry certifications are a plus

Experience with Active Directory administration, remote desktop applications, VPN, and Office 365 required

Experience in broadcast television or a related field preferred

Experience with Avid, iNews, Imagine automation, Ross Overdrive and Vantage transcoding system a plus.

Ability to lift and carry 50 lbs. Occasional climbing, kneeling, and crawling may be required for cable installations. Position requires a driver's license. Occasional travel to station events. Typical hours are Monday-Friday; however, all engineering staff are on call 24/7.

We offer a competitive salary and excellent benefits package. If you are interested in joining our team and coming to work in a vibrant, modern broadcast facility, please send your resume to:

Ed Reams, General Manager

ereams@wrex.com

WREX

P.O. Box 530

Rockford, IL 61105

WREX Television, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.