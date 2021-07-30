Head of Poland’s top court urges law change after EU censure

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland’s top court is appealing to the country’s president and senior figures for changes to the law on disciplining judges that has been criticized by the European Union. Four letters written to those dignitaries by the Supreme Court’s first president, Judge Malgorzata Manowska, were published on the court’s website Friday. The EU Court of Justice said earlier this month that the way Poland is disciplining its judges undermines judicial independence and contravenes EU law. The EU has told Poland’s government, which drew up the regulations, to immediately suspend the disciplinary body at the Supreme Court and introduce changes, under threat of financial and other sanctions.