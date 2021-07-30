García 3-run HR as Brewers beat Toussaint and Braves 9-5

ATLANTA (AP) — Avisaíl García, Willy Adames and Eduardo Escobar hit home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame Corbin Burnes’ worst start of the season to beat Touki Toussaint and the Atlanta Braves 9-5. García had three hits, including a three-run homer, in Milwaukee’s fourth consecutive win. Burnes gave up a season-high five runs on nine hits and two walks in four-plus innings. He allowed four runs in the first inning, matching his high total of runs allowed in a game this season. Austin Riley hit a two-run homer, only the fourth allowed by Burnes this season, to highlight the big inning.