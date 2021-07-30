Friday Fun at Home – Trying out Olympic Sports

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We're bringing back 'Friday Fun at Home' just in time for the Olympics. Sports Director Derek Bayne and his 4-year-old son Julian try out some of the lesser-watched Olympic sports in a special Olympic-themed edition of Friday Fun at Home. It's the first of two Olympic editions of Friday Fun, with another one set to come next week.

This segment started during the pandemic last year when Derek was working from home and trying to find ways to help people stay active and have fun while stuck at home. To see all 20 episodes from last summer, click here. There was also a special Halloween edition.