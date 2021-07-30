Skip to Content

Fallout continues over alleged slurs aimed at health chief

New
4:20 pm National news from the Associated Press

Berkeley, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights advocates, religious leaders and others say they’re outraged by St. Louis County Health Director Faisal Khan’s claims that he was assaulted and bombarded with racial slurs after defending a new mask mandate. But a county councilman on Friday questioned whether Khan is telling the truth. Khan wrote to a member of the County Council on Wednesday and said that after a meeting Tuesday, he was surrounded by an angry mob, shoulder-bumped, threatened and called a racial slur, and that his accent was mocked. Republican Councilman Tim Fitch told The Associated Press on Friday that video shows no evidence that Khan was assaulted. Investigations are underway.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content