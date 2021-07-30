DIGGING DEEPER: How severe is the metal pollution in Rockton to people’s health?

ROCKTON (WREX) — It's been over a week since the EPA and Winnebago County Health Department advised Rockton residents in the Blackhawk neighborhood to not drink their private well water, but neither group would tell WREX the severity of the tests which caused them to make the recommendation.

WREX dug deeper with NIU Professor and expert on environmental & occupational health sciences Dr. William Mills broke down the information.

Some important things to talk about before looking at the data:

The data comes from monitoring wells put in place by The Beloit Corporation Superfund Site. These may be near the Chemtool site, but they were installed decades ago to monitor heavy metals from manufacturing

These wells do not have any drinking water. The data analyzed from these wells help officials make decisions about advising people not to drink from certain outlets, but do not indicate that any drinking water is contaminated

The monitoring wells are normally tested either annually or semi-annually, but several tests were done in June and July as a direct response to the Chemtool fire

Several metals and minerals tested over 20 times the reporting limit like chromium at well 29. The test showed the dangerous metal at 2,070 micrograms per liter with the reporting limit set at 100 micrograms per liter. At first glance, the result is a major cause for concern, but Dr. Mills says it's important to understand how these standards are set.

"Remember, the mcl's are based on lifetime, so if you drink it once, it's not going to cause anything," Mills said.

He said that the EPA and WCHD took the needed action of telling people in the neighborhood to not drink or cook with their private well water after this result though. A few exposures wouldn't pose a significant health risk, but if that water is drank over decades, that story changes according to Mills.

"I would hesitate to say you'd see something in six weeks, but long term, what are the things we're worried about? " Mills said. "With chromium, depending on the species, one of the long term things we're worried about is cancer."

Top of mind for Mills is a continued dedication to testing the municipal well, monitoring wells and private wells. While the data he can see know doesn't indicate a cause for panic, there's still a lot of questions he can't answer without more data.

For example, without streamlined data of the previous annual testing, Mills says he can't come close to determining a cause of the contamination, or if the contamination is getting better or worse.

The more pressing issue to Mills is future testing in the area. He recommends weekly testing of Rockton's overall water supply with a slightly scaled back regiment for monitoring well and private wells.

The Village of Rockton posted on Facebook Thursday that they will stay in line with regular testing protocols unless told by the EPA or WCHD to change it. The EPA has not answered questions from WREX about what future tests at the wells will look like.

Meanwhile, private well tests at the Blackhawk neighborhood still have not come back.