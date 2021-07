(WREX) — What some might say is a fire-sale of the Chicago Cubs is now complete.

The team reportedly traded star 3B Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants.

Let’s try this in English without a grammatical error: The San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a deal to acquire Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2021

In under 24 hours, the Cubs have made several moves, which include Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Craig Kimbrel and Kris Bryant.

There's no reports on what the Cubs are getting in return for Kris Bryant at this time.