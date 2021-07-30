Cool and hazy summer weather takes over this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We take a long break from the summer heat and humidity. While this weekend remains cool, average summer weather works back in eventually.

Staying cool:

After several days near or into the 90s this week, we get a short break from the summer heat. Saturday should be a little warmer than Friday and get to 80 degrees (or just short). The humidity climbs slightly, but only to the point where you notice it a little.

The weather remains quiet, dry, and cooler, though hazy weather may interrupt the sunny conditions.

A cold front slides through late Saturday evening, bringing a slight chance at widely scattered showers and storms. Most spots end up staying dry. Stronger to severe storms may be possible to our north in Wisconsin, so keep that in mind if you have plans there in the afternoon. Any rain locally is gone by sunrise Sunday.

Sunday cools back down into the upper 70's. Look for the slightly humid air to disappear too. We have a mostly sunny sky returning Sunday.

Extra hazy:



More wildfire smoke drifts in overhead this weekend, though the air quality doesn't suffer much and may clear up a little by Monday.

While the weather remains sunny for most of the weekend, another wave of thicker wildfire smoke creates a haze over the Stateline for most of the weekend. The air quality shouldn't suffer much as the smoke doesn't get close to the ground, but anyone sensitive to changes in the air quality should take their own precautions. The haze and smoke remain thick in the sky until Monday.

We'll likely keep seeing waves of smoke and haze like this for a while, as the massive fires keep burning in the west.

Slowly warming:

Next week keeps the dry and sunny weather rolling, so the weather doesn't change much. In fact, we could see the first half of August remain dry. The next 10 days do not provide much for rain chances at all, outside of Saturday night's slight chance. This could cause the ongoing drought to worsen in the coming weeks.

After a cool few days in a row, the weather heats up to average by late next week.

The only change expected is the slowly warming weather. Temperatures return to the middle 80s late in the week, which is near average for this time of year. The humidity rises, but only by to slightly humid conditions. The muggy air that we had recently stays away for a long while.