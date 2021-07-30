Chicago Cubs to visit the Washington Nationals

Chicago Cubs (50-54, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (47-55, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Trevor Williams (4-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +110, Cubs -130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Chicago will square off on Friday.

The Nationals are 27-25 on their home turf. Washington’s lineup has 117 home runs this season, Juan Soto leads them with 18 homers.

The Cubs are 19-33 on the road. Chicago has hit 134 home runs as a team this season. Javier Baez leads the team with 22, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Cubs won the last meeting 5-2. Justin Steele secured his second victory and Ian Happ went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Chicago. Joe Ross took his fourth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 58 RBIs and is batting .302.

Kris Bryant leads the Cubs with 87 hits and has 51 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .271 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (undisclosed), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Daniel Hudson: (undisclosed), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Victor Robles: (back), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alex Avila: (calf).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

