Championship shells: Cubs, Nats complete teardown trades

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo wears his 2019 World Series ring as a reminder of the goal each season. There won’t be another one this year. Only a handful of players remain from that championship less than two years ago. They traded eight players before Friday’s deadline, including former Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner. The complete teardown of that title team came even swifter than that of the Chicago Cubs. Among the players they traded were former NL MVP Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. They were two of the biggest pieces remaining from their 2016 team that ended a 108-year title drought.