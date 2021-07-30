UK Defense Ministry: Israel ship targeted in attack off Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Kingdom’s Defense Ministry says an Israeli-owned merchant ship was targeted in a reported attack off Oman in the Arabian Sea. The Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday it was still investigating the reported attack. A brief statement earlier Friday from United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said an investigation was underway into the incident, which it described as happening late Thursday night just northeast of the Omani island of Masirah. Oman did not immediately acknowledge an attack. The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, which patrols the Mideast, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.