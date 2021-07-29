US genocide expert to press Ethiopia on Tigray aid blockade

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The U.S. official who wrote a Pulitzer Prize-winning book on genocide is visiting Ethiopia next week to press the government to lift what the U.S. calls a blockade on humanitarian aid to the conflict-hit Tigray region. Hundreds of thousands of people there now face deadly famine. Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, hopes to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. He has asserted that “there is no hunger in Tigray.” Ethiopian officials blame the aid blockade on rival Tigray forces who have retaken much of the region, but a senior USAID official says that’s “100% not the case.”