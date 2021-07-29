Top US diplomat visits Kuwait to boost ties with key ally

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The top diplomat of the United States has started a visit to Kuwait, where he held talks with high-ranking officials in the Gulf Arab sheikhdom that has long been a staunch U.S. ally in a turbulent region. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday addressed a group of American diplomats and headed to the royal palace to meet with Kuwait’s ruling emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah. The State Department said Blinken would advance discussions with Kuwait on military cooperation, regional security and investment during his short visit to the tiny oil-rich state.