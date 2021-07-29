Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 4:47AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 4:47AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA ILNew
At 445 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms extended from southeast Jones
County, into Whiteside County, moving southeast at 30 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with the
strongest storms. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these
storms. Minor flooding of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban
areas is possible. If you encounter water over a roadway, do not
drive through it.
Locations impacted include…
Davenport, Moline, Bettendorf, Clinton, East Moline, Sterling, Rock
Falls, Maquoketa, Morrison, Mechanicsville, Stanwood, Silvis,
Geneseo, Eldridge, DeWitt, Colona, Camanche, Le Claire, Coal Valley
and Fulton.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 5.
Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 289 and 306.
Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 33.
Interstate 74 in Illinois near mile marker 1, and between mile
markers 9 and 16.
Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 44.
Interstate 280 near mile marker 1.