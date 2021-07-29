Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 3:31AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 329 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered Dyersville to

Springbrook, moving southeast at 35 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail are possible with the

most intense storms.

A strong storm will be near…

Preston, Spragueville and Green Island around 340 AM CDT.

Miles around 350 AM CDT.

Savanna, Sabula and Andover around 355 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Otter Creek, North

Hanover, South Gary Owen, Bankston Park, Fillmore, Teeds Grove,

Maquoketa Caves State Park, Waupeton, Lattnerville and Reeceville.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm. Minor flooding

of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is possible. If

you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive through it.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.