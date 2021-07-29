Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 1:51AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ067-068-290715-

Green-Lafayette-

…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT LAFAYETTE AND GREEN

COUNTIES…

At 150 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Brodhead to near Cuba City. Movement

was south at 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Monroe, Brodhead, Darlington, Shullsburg, Albany, Belmont, Benton,

Argyle, Apple River, Wiota, New Diggings, South Wayne, Elk Grove,

Fayette, Lamont, Browntown, Gratiot, Platte Mounds, Calamine and Lead

Mine.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.