Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 2:14AM CDT until July 29 at 3:30AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 330 AM CDT.

* At 212 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Kenosha to near Woodstock to Pecatonica, moving

southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Cicero, Arlington Heights,

Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines,

Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Oak

Park, Downers Grove and Glenview.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.