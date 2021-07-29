Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 2:14AM CDT until July 29 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 2:14AM CDT until July 29 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
At 213 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Kenosha to near Wonder Lake, moving southeast at
45 mph. Emergency management reported 60 mph winds with these storms
in Hebron, Illinois.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Emergency management.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake,
Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin,
Highland Park, Lake in the Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon
Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Huntley and Grayslake.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.