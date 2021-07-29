Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 2:03AM CDT until July 29 at 2:30AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 202 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Davis to near Galena, moving south at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

These severe storms will be near…

Davis and Rock City around 210 AM CDT.

Ridott around 215 AM CDT.

German Valley around 220 AM CDT.

Hanover around 225 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Eleroy, Whitton, North Hanover, Elizabeth Fairgrounds, Damascus,

Aiken, Lake Le-Aqua-

na State Park, Mc Connell, Scioto Mills and Winneshiek.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.