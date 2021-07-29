Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 1:50AM CDT until July 29 at 2:45AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 149 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Lake Summerset to near Delavan, moving southeast

at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Beloit, Lake in the Hills, Belvidere, Woodstock, Huntley,

Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, Harvard, South Beloit, Rockton,

Marengo, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Hampshire, Candlewick Lake,

Cherry Valley, Winnebago and Davis Junction.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.