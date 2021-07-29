Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 1:49AM CDT until July 29 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Eastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 300 AM CDT.

* At 147 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Oak Creek to near Delavan, moving southeast at

50 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake,

Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin,

Highland Park, Lake in the Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon

Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Huntley and Grayslake.

This includes…Chain O Lakes State Park, College of Lake County,

Great Lakes Naval Training Center, IL Beach State Park, Lake County

IL Fairgrounds, Lake Forest College, Mchenry County College, Mchenry

County Fairgrounds, and Moraine Hills State Park.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.