Severe storms leave outages, tree damage in Chicago area

CHICAGO (AP) — Severe thunderstorms that swept through the Chicago area and northern Illinois early Thursday packed high winds that left thousands of homes and businesses without power. The National Weather Service says several areas recorded wind gusts in excess of 60 mph that knocked down tree limbs or toppled whole trees, damaging some power lines. Weather observers recorded a 64 mph wind gust at the DuPage Airport in DuPage County about 3 a.m. ComEd reported that more than 24,000 of its customers remained without power about 7:20 a.m. The Illinois Department of Transportation says some trees were toppled in Waukegan as storms pushed across the area.