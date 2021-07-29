New Russian lab briefly knocks space station out of position

A problem with a newly docked Russian science lab briefly knocked the International Space Station out of position. The 22-ton Russian lab unexpectedly fired its jet thrusters after docking Thursday. So for 45 minutes the massive space station was knocked out of its proper position. Communications also blipped out twice for a few minutes. NASA and Russian controllers regained control of the station. NASA officials say the there is no damage and the crew was never in any danger. The incident led NASA to delay the second test flight for Boeing’s crew capsule that had been set for Friday afternoon in Florida.