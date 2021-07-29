Skip to Content

Part of E. State St. closed in Rockford following shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A section of E. State St. in Rockford is temporarily closed while police investigate a shooting.

Rockford police say it happened in the 1000 block of E. State St., near the State Street Apparel and Metro by T-Mobile stores near 6th St., around 6:45 p.m. Police say they're investigating reports of shots being fired in the area.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

Police did not provide more information as to what section of the road is blocked off at this time, but just said in a tweet that the "road is closed."

