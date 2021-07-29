Ogle County Fair returns

OREGON (WREX) -- The Ogle County Fair is back after taking a year off due to COVID-19.

Events this year include an antique tractor parade, a rodeo, a chainsaw carving auction, food, rides and more.

Saturday features a stage show, music and demolition derby.

Organizers are glad to have the fair back after taking a year off.

"A lot of people are very excited about the fair," said Tom Simpson, Ogle County Fair Board President. "And they really miss the fair food that they're more accustomed to. So we're expecting a lot of people to come and have a good time."

Gate passes at the fair cost $8 each day, grandstand events cost $10.

The fair continues until Sunday.