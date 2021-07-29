Mask sales start to rebound amid surge, guidance

NEW YORK -- A spot check of U.S. stores and other data sources shows mask sales are rising again amid concerns about surging coronavirus cases from the delta variant.

Retail analysts expect mask sales will increase further after The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week recommended vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the cases are surging.

Sales of masks rose 24% for the week ending Tuesday, compared to the prior week, reversing weekly declines since May, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.

The coronavirus is especially surging among the unvaccinated and in states with low vaccination rates. Stores face challenges in figuring how much they should order, given so much uncertainty regarding the virus.