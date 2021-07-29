Skip to Content

Major Adriatic Sea bridge connects coastline in Croatia

2:09 am National news from the Associated Press

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A major European Union-funded bridge has been connected over the Adriatic Sea and linked two swaths of Croatia’s coastline that are divided by a small stretch of Bosnia’s territory. The 420-million-euro ($500 million) construction project is 85% financed by the European Union. A midnight opening ceremony was held on the spectacular bridge after the final segment was installed. A Chinese company in 2018 won an international bid to construct the span, and the bridge is a rare Chinese project in Europe that went through a regular bidding process. Bosnian officials were not happy when the construction started, claiming the bridge that circumvents Bosnian territory violates the state’s sovereign access to open seas in the Adriatic.

Associated Press

