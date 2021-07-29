Lawyers say China using Interpol to seek dissident’s return

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Chinese pro-democracy activist is being detained by the Biden administration under what his advocates allege are charges falsified by Beijing so he can be deported and punished for his advocacy. The man’s attorneys have asked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release him from custody while his asylum application is reviewed. He was arrested in June and is being held in an ICE detention center. The Associated Press is withholding the man’s name because his immediate family is also seeking asylum and a sibling still living in China has reported being threatened by government agents.