Palestinians clash with Israeli troops after boy’s funeral

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian was critically injured during clashes with Israeli troops following the funeral of a child believed killed by army fire the previous day in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry said a man was critically injured in Thursday’s clashes. Earlier, the Israeli military said it launched an investigation into the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old Palestinian boy who residents say was killed by army fire. The boy was shot on Wednesday as he traveled in a car with his father in the southern West Bank. The military says that the military police — which investigate suspected misconduct by troops — are also looking into the incident.