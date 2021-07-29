Infrastructure deal: Senate suddenly acts to take up bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has voted to start work on a nearly $1 trillion national infrastructure package. The vote came together quickly Wednesday night after President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators reached agreement on the key part of the White House agenda. But it’s unclear if enough senators will eventually support final passage. The process ahead could take days. The outcome will set the stage for the next debate in the months ahead over Biden’s much more ambitious $3.5 trillion spending package, which includes child care, tax breaks and health care. The $1 trillion package would be partly paid for by repurposing unspent COVID-19 relief aid.