Illinois GOP seeks review of potentially fraudulent jobless payouts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Senate Republicans want a deep dive into pandemic-driven problems in the state's unemployment insurance program after a routine audit found $155 million in potentially invalid benefits paid in just the first few months of the COVID-19 crisis.

The GOP on Thursday said it will seek a special audit after a routine review by Auditor General Frank Mautino found millions paid out without proper verification, to people giving obviously fraudulent birth dates and even to some who were deceased.

The Pritzker administration said former Republican President Donald Trump was to blame for his administration's lackluster approach to building a relief program.