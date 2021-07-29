Hernandez 6 innings for Royals in 5-0 win over White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Hernandez pitched six scoreless innings, Salvador Perez homered again and the Kansas City Royals beat the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox 5-0. Perez put the Royals ahead with his 25th homer, a two-run shot in the first inning off Carlos Rodon. Kansas City won three out of four games in the series that ended with a blistering matinee. It was 95 degrees at the start of the game with a heat index of 106. Hernandez allowed just four hits, with one walk and four strikeouts. Rodon gave up four runs on eight hits over four taxing innings.